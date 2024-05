VLADIVOSTOK, May 28. /TASS/. The first court hearing on the case of US citizen Gordon Black, accused of theft and threat of murder, will take place on June 6 at the Pervomaysky district court of Vladivostok, the single court press office of the Primorsky Region told TASS.

"The Pervomaysky District Court of the city of Vladivostok scheduled the date for the first open court hearing on the US citizen’s case - June 6, at 14:00 [07:00 Moscow time]," the press office said.