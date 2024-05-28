Russian heavy flamethrower crew destroys two Ukrainian strongholds in Kharkov Region

BELGOROD, May 28. /TASS/. A Russian crew manning the TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower system hit two Ukrainian strongholds in a border area of the Kharkov Region on a single night, destroying roughly 75 Ukrainian soldiers and several armored vehicles, a Tosochka platoon commander with the call sign Kit told reporters.

"We <...> have been on the offensive toward Volchansk. <…> At night, we struck strongholds with enemy reserves. Roughly 50 troops and a number of armored vehicles were destroyed in an attack on the first stronghold. And later on the same night, we hit a platoon stronghold, wiping out roughly 25 personnel," he specified.

According to the commander, Ukraine has been pulling up reserves for a counteroffensive over several days. The concentration of enemy forces was exposed and attacked when the number of enemy troops was at its maximum, he added.