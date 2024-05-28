Biden deliberately distorting facts of WWII — senior Russian official

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev is convinced that the United States, headed by President Joe Biden, is deliberately trying to distort the facts of history, he told TASS.

"Biden, like a complete ignoramous, said that the American military defeated fascism and liberated Europe. And this is not senile dementia, but a conscious policy to correct history. This is a war against our country," Medvedev said.

"Millions of our citizens who fell at the hands of fascists are behind us. We have no right to betray their memory," Medvedev emphasized. "Especially in the face of efforts to try to erase this memory and rewrite history," he added.