No unanimity in West if Ukraine can use its weapons to hit Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Western countries do not have a unified opinion on giving official permission to Ukraine’s military to hit Russia with Western weapons, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for the Izvestia TV channel.

"We see that there is no unanimity of opinion in the Western camp on this issue," he said.

Peskov remarked that there are "hotheads in the West who make absolutely irresponsible provocative statements," in particular NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, "but there are also those who wonder whether it is necessary to escalate further like this."

Earlier, Stoltenberg, in an interview with the British magazine The Economist suggested that alliance’s member-states reconsider whether Ukraine should be able to launch strikes with Western weapons against military facilities located on internationally recognized Russian territory. At the same time, he said at a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that no troops from the alliance’s member-states should be present on the ground or in the skies over Ukraine, because otherwise it would be very difficult to keep the bloc out of the conflict.