Russian ambassador blasts US for downplaying USSR’s role in defeating Nazism

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The US administration has been playing down the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazism, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The United States continues to shamelessly downplay and even disavow the decisive role of the Soviet Union in defeating the Nazis," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on a recent remark by US President Joe Biden. "There is not a single country that has endured more than we did in the fight against Nazi Germany and its satellites. Almost all European countries fought against the Red Army on the fronts in the Great Patriotic War. These facts cannot be disputed," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to the Russian ambassador, current US politicians are "distorting" the facts for opportunistic purposes as he said such bogus stories were "part of a psychological war on Russia." "We will fight this to prevent any distortion of history. Nor will we let the memory of the fact that our nation sacrificed 27 million people fade," Antonov concluded.

Speaking at Arlington Memorial Cemetery near Washington on Monday, Biden did not mention the USSR or other allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition as he recounted the victory over Nazi Germany. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the US leader betrays the past of his country and suffers from revisionism syndrome as he omits the contribution made by the Soviet Union and other allies.