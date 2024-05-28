Kremlin refutes reports of potential conference on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. There are no plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia with Russia’s participation at this time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RT TV channel.

Earlier, such plans were reported by Bloomberg. According to the news agency, the European Union would like to hold a summit on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia with Russia’s participation.

"This is not being discussed at this time," Peskov stressed

He reiterated that a conference on Ukraine will be held in Switzerland in June but there the crisis will be discussed without Russia’s participation which is absurd. No other events are currently being expected.

Commenting on reports about the possibility of holding other events of this kind, the Kremlin official noted: "Those are all hypothetical musings. These days, there are a lot of these empty discussions on this subject citing some ephemeral sources. Right now, taking this seriously is hardly likely.".