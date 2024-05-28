Poland not sending its troops to Ukraine — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Poland is not going to send its troops to Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski said.

"Poland is not sending its troops to Ukraine now," the Polish diplomat told a news briefing broadcast by TVP Info. According to Wronski, what Poland’s top diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski, meant in his interview with a number of European media outlets was that such a scenario cannot be ruled out in the future.

In an interview with Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza, Italy’s La Repubblica and Spain’s El Pais, Sikorski said Poland may send its troops to Ukraine as he called on Warsaw not to exclude any options. The Polish foreign minister has repeatedly voiced his support for French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to send Western ground to Ukraine. However, at a recent security conference in London he advised Kiev’s allies against doing so as he said they should only supply it with money and weapons.

On February 26, Macron said that the possibility of sending troops from Western countries had been discussed at a meeting of delegates from around 20 Western countries, but that no consensus on this issue had been reached. He also noted that nothing can be ruled out going forward.