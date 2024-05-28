Thirteen Russians killed, over 100 wounded by Ukrainian strikes over last week

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Thirteen people have been killed and 116 wounded in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Russian residential areas over the last week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said.

"A total of 129 civilians were affected by the Nazi shelling attacks: 116 people were wounded, including four minors, 13 people were killed. <…> The past week was marked by an increased number of hits by long-range projectiles on civilian facilities. The LPR was hit by French SCALP and US-made ATACMS missiles. In Donetsk, the Ukrainian army used an MGM-140 ATACMS missile with a cluster warhead. The Crimean Peninsula was also hit with ATACMS missiles this week," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik added that during this period, Ukrainian troops fired at least 2,127 rounds of munitions at civilian facilities in Russia’s borderline regions.