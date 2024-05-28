Conference in Switzerland not to settle situation in Ukraine — Kremlin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin thinks that a conference on Ukraine slated to take place in Switzerland in June is futile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RT TV channel.

"So far, we’ve seen an attempt to prepare a conference in Switzerland. A conference which, from our point of view, is absolutely futile in terms of seeking some ways of a settling the conflict around Ukraine," he said.

The Kremlin official branded the idea to discuss these issues at a summit without Russia as absurd. He noted that, however, Western countries "decided to get involved in this absurd affair anyway."