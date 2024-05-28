Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over past day

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane and destroyed 39 unmanned aerial vehicles, a US-made ATACMS operational missile, seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and a US-made HIMARS rocket," the ministry said in a statement.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 604 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,739 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,182 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,322 multiple rocket launchers, 9,914 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,060 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russian troops repulse five Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops repulsed five Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted casualties on four enemy brigades in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units keep advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 3rd tank and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled five counterattacks by enemy assault groups near the settlements of Volchansk and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 285 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a French-made 155mm Caesar howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, four 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system, it said.

Russian troops advance to better positions in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops advanced to better positions and repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized and 31st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 160 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved frontline positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost more than 700 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivano-Daryevka, Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 700 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 405 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 troops and two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Yevgenovka, Sokol and Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th and 47th mechanized, 144th infantry and 25th airborne brigades in areas near the settlements of Shumy, Ocheretino, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovskoye, Solovyovo and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 405 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV, and six motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it said.

Ukrainian army loses 165 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 165 personnel," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army also lost four motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns and a UK-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army brigade in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on a Ukrainian army brigade in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 35th marine infantry brigade near the settlement of Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 45 personnel, four motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on clusters of Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 118 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted casualties on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 118 areas," the ministry said.