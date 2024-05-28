Russia close to establishing full-fledged relations with Taliban — official

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is close to establishing full-fledged relations with the Taliban (banned in Russia) authorities in power in Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

Medvedev pointed to changes in the geopolitical landscape over the last twenty years, particularly the US government’s switch from championing the fight against terrorism to being an accomplice to it.

"Twenty years is a rather long period of time during which many things can change. At the beginning of the 21st century, we believed that the Taliban were terrorists and the Americans were partners in the fight against extremism. Now things are different," Medvedev said. "Now the Taliban are in power and we are close to establishing full-fledged relations with them," the official emphasized.

He accused the US authorities of supporting terrorists and waging a hybrid war against Russia. "And the Americans... Now they are the ones who are supporting terrorists, because they are backing the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," Medvedev said.

"Since the current US authorities came to power, with the connivance of weak-willed European bureaucrats, the US establishment has declared a hybrid war against us. Washington feeds and finances the Bandera regime, encourages terrorist acts against the peaceful civilians of our country and supplies weapons to outright degenerates," the official pointed out.

According to him, "the authorities of modern Afghanistan are trying to engage in constructive dialogue." "To what point is it sincere? We'll find out," Medvedev opined.