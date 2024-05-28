Russian tech firm develops new base plate for mortars to increase accuracy of fire

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has upgraded a base plate for mortars to increase their accuracy of fire, the Rostec press office reported on Tuesday.

"The state corporation Rostec has upgraded a base plate for mortars. The solution will help increase fire accuracy and weapon efficiency. The upgraded base plate features an improved design that allows it to fit closer to the ground. This increases mortar stability during fire from unprepared positions," the press office said in a statement.

The base plate is a major mortar element. It absorbs the recoil effect of a shot and keeps the weapon stable. For this purpose, it is made of high-strength steel alloys, it said.

"Aside from developing new armaments, Rostec constantly upgrades existing models. Mortars are no exception. Despite their simple and functional design, they are effective and reliable weapons that have proven their worth in real conditions. This especially applies to silent mortars that remain unexposed by the sound of a shot. As a result, an enemy learns about shelling just moments before a strike and frequently has no time to take shelter," Rostec said.