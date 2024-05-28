Russia to stay the course in special op amid Western military escalation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue its special military operation even in the face of the West upping the military stakes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia television.

"This military frenzy on the part of Westerners is gaining steam," Peskov said, commenting on the West’s plans to allow Ukraine to deliver strikes on Russia. "We must take measures, stand firm and continue the special military operation," he continued.

"There are hot heads [in Western countries] who are making absolutely irresponsible provocative statements," the Russian presidential spokesman said, referring to recent remarks by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, too. "But there are also those who wonder whether things really need to be escalated further," he added.