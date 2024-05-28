Libyan Ambassador in Moscow becoming first owner of Aurus with diplomatic license plate

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ambassador of Libya to Russia Mohammed Maghrawi became the first foreign diplomat that had purchased the Russian Aurus Senat executive car.

"I paid attention to this car after I had seen Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Aurus Senat for the first time. I was sincerely impressed by its strong image, exquisite design, and performance characteristics. The Aurus has what vehicles made in other countries miss. Attempts were made to argue me out of the purchase, justifying it by different pretexts. However, I decided on my own to opt for this purchase because it is important for me to understand Russian identity, distinctiveness and character for progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between our countries," the Ambassador told TASS.

The diplomat also expressed confidence that "Russian engineers modeled the Aurus with feeling and with consideration of all modern trends and needs.".