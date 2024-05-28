Belgium to send 30 F-16s to Ukraine before 2028 — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. Belgium will send 30 F-16s to Ukraine before 2028, with the first fighter jets arriving later this year, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib told Bel RTL radio.

"Belgium will commit itself to sending 30 of its F-16s to Ukraine, and the first jets should be delivered before year-end," Belgium’s top diplomat announced.

Lahbib will be running in the June 9 election from the Mouvement reformateur (MR), a liberal party in which President of the European Council Charles Michel played an important role and of which European Commissioner Didier Reynders, who is leading efforts to seize frozen Russian assets, is a member. Lahbib said that Belgium had already set up a 1.7 bln euro fund for direct weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is visiting Brussels on Tuesday. He will be received by the Belgian premier and the king of Belgium. Also, a 10-year security agreement between the two countries will be signed.