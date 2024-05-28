Latvia’s leader sees 'no reason' to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Russia

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told CNN in an interview that he saw "no reason" to prevent Ukraine from attacking Russia.

The Latvian leader views Russian advances in Ukraine as "a consequence of <…> [the West’s] inability to provide Ukraine with weapons and putting restrictions" on their use.

In an interview with The Economist earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons.

At the same time, Stoltenberg said as he addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that allied forces should not attack Russian capabilities in the air or on the ground in Ukraine, or "we will be in a situation where it is very hard to keep NATO out of the conflict."