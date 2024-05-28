Envoy reveals number of children killed, injured in shelling of Russia’s frontline regions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A total of 30 children living in Russia's frontline regions have been killed and 95 injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling since the beginning of the year, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Now 11 regions of Russia are in the frontline zone, they are being shelled every day," he said at a press conference timed to coincide with Children's Day. "A total of 125 children have fallen victim since the beginning of the year. Of these, 30 children have died and 95 have received injuries of different severities," the envoy emphasized.

Ukrainian forces fired at least 2,127 shells at the civilian facilities of Russian frontline settlements over the past week, Miroshnik added.