NATO chief leaves up to allies to decide on restrictions on weapons for attacks on Russia

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. It is up to individual member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to decide on whether or not to lift restrictions on the use of weapons for strikes on Russia by Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters upon arrival to the EU Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

"These are national decisions. It's not NATO decisions on restrictions," he said.

"Some allies have not imposed restrictions on the weapons they have delivered. Others have. I strongly believe that those allies who have decided to not have restrictions, they don't make NATO party to the conflict and that will of course also be the case for other allies," Stoltenberg said when asked if the lifting of restrictions would make the bloc a party to the conflict.

In an interview with The Economist earlier, the NATO chief proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons.

At the same time, Stoltenberg said as he addressed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that allied forces should not attack Russian capabilities in the air or on the ground in Ukraine, or "we will be in a situation where it is very hard to keep NATO out of the conflict."