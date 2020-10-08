{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Another 1,341 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow in 24 hours

The number of recoveries has climbed to 257,703
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 1,341 in the past 24 hours, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
Coronavirus spread may get stronger in Russia in fall compared to spring, expert says

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,341 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has climbed to 257,703," she said.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russia reports nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases
Read more
Belarus for the first time supplies muriate of potash to China over Northern Sea Route
The cargo delivery time was 1.5 times shorter in comparison to the traditional route, with a significant reduction in freight costs, according to official data
Read more
Russian MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in drills over Kamchatka
Under the drills’ scenario, a MiG-31 fighter simulated intrusion into Russia’s airspace after gaining a supersonic speed at an altitude of about 20,000 meters
Read more
Press review: New START’s pre-election odds and opposition’s bid to crash Belarus economy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 6
Read more
Using ‘Russia’ card to bait Trump plays into Moscow’s hands — Putin
The Russian president stated that Russia is willing to work with any US president who will be elected by US citizens
Read more
Russia to develop super-heavy launch vehicle based on Amur methane-fueled rocket
As a follow-up of the Amur program, Russia is also considering developing a carrier with an increased lifting capacity or using the rocket’s methane-fueled first stage in the heavy launch vehicle
Read more
West is afraid of uncomfortable truth about OPCW at UNSC - Russian envoy
Russia suggested listening to a report by Jose Bustani at the meeting devoted to eliminating Syrian chemical weapons. However, Belgium, the UK, Germany, the US, France and Estonia voted against listening to former head of the OPCW
Read more
Gazprom itself will take counter-actions after Poland fined company — Kremlin
Speaking about how Warsaw's step might affect the state of Russian-Polish relations, the spokesman noted that they can hardly be called thriving and thus there is hardly something that could spoil them even more
Read more
Terrorists rush to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, says Russian intelligence head
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin underscored that there are hundreds or even thousands of extremists who seek to profit from the new Karabakh war
Read more
Baku vows to retaliate if Armenia employs Iskander missile systems
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Protesters seize Kyrgyzstan’s parliament building in Bishkek
After two-hour clashes with police officers the groups of protesters broke through the compound near the parliament’s building
Read more
President says attempt made to seize power in Kyrgyzstan
The country’s leadership has taken "all possible measures to prevent the escalation," according to the president
Read more
Azerbaijan intelligence reports intercepted terrorist radio chatter in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Azerbaijan poised to restore its territorial integrity — ambassador to Russia
According to the diplomat, 27 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 141 injured as a result of the ongoing hostilities
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to receive new serial Ilyushin Il-112V aircraft from 2023
Read more
Azerbaijani army seizes control of several heights, three villages in Karabakh
Aliyev announced on Sunday that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had taken under control Jabrayil [Mehakavan in Armenia] and nine villages of the Jabrayil district
Read more
Kurdish issue to explode unless Syrian integrity issue solved, Russia’s Lavrov warns
According to the minister, the Kurdish issue involves a wide array of Middle Eastern countries
Read more
Putin believes he did not change a lot during his years in office
The Russian leader lamented that his presidential duties have an impact on his relations with the people that are close to him
Read more
Russia will react to possible restrictions on access of its goods to EU market — Lavrov
The top diplomat recalled that the European Commission had prepared a report on significant distortions in the economy of the Russian Federation for the purpose of trade defense investigations
Read more
Russia has security obligations to Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, reports of hostilities on Armenian territory have not been confirmed
Read more
Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values
The president recalled that he was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for almost 20 years
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub passes next stage of trials in White Sea
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan’s deployment at sea lasted over two weeks
Read more
Russian Navy monitoring UK warship in Black Sea
The Dragon is a destroyer of the Type 45 designated to operate as part of carrier multi-purpose groups
Read more
Putin hails Tsirkon hypersonic missile’s successful test as major event for Russia
Equipping Russian Armed Forces with advanced weapons systems, which have no rivals in the world, ensures the state’s defense capacity for many years to come, Putin said
Read more
Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in central Russia after fire
According to an emergency service source, the fire continues to spread because of wind gusts and the shells are exploding nearly every ten seconds
Read more
Press review: Kyrgyzstan rocked by election unrest and Turkey raising stakes in Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 7
Read more
Russian Navy frigate successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile
The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km
Read more
Russian military serviceman detained for transferring classified data to Estonia
The penalty for high treason is imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years
Read more
Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln
The five European companies cooperating with the Russian gas major faced a fine of $100 mln, according to the UOKiK head
Read more
Kamchatka emergency unlikely to be man-caused — minister
Specialists earlier detected excess phenol and oil products content in the coastal zone, where a large-scale beaching of aquatic animals was registered
Read more
Russia to launch first reusable rocket with payload in 2026
Roscosmos and the Progress Space Rocket Center signed a contract on Monday on the conceptual designing of the Amur-SPG space rocket center for a new Amur reusable methane-fueled rocket
Read more
Gold refining plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile continued for over 30 years — designer
The weapon was developed in response to the US Strategic Defense Initiative
Read more
Kyrgyzstan's election commission recognizes parliamentary elections invalid
According to CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabayeva, the parliament’s self-dissolution is discussed
Read more
Diplomat castigates German, French top diplomats’ call for sanctions against Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that all inquiries of Russia’s Prosecutor General's office within the framework of the European Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters have been ignored
Read more
SpaceX founder Musk backs Russian space agency’s plan to develop reusable rocket
Russia should really aim for a fully reusable rocket by 2026 when the Amur’s first launch is scheduled, Musk stressed
Read more
Putin meets with Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk in Novo-Ogaryovo
The conversation took place live
Read more
Putin says US harbors ‘bipartisan consensus’ to contain Russia
The Russian president said that the intentions voiced earlier by US President Donald Trump were definitely not implemented in full
Read more
Martial law descends on Armenia: Yerevan collects aid, recruits volunteers
Read more
TASS exclusive interview with Putin closely studied in all capitals, says Kremlin
There have been quite a few foreign comments on Putin’s statements in the TASS special project, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russia issues arrest warrant against Belarus’s ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Meanwhile, a source in Russian law enforcement told TASS that the arrest warrant had been initially issued in Belarus, but it also extends to Russia, due to bilateral agreement between the two nations
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan discuss escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Putin once again called for immediate cessation of hostilities
Read more
Ex-Kyrgyz president Atambayev released from detention center
Earlier, protesters, who challenged the outcome of the parliamentary polls, seized the building housing the presidential administration and the parliament
Read more
Yerevan reports wide-scale Azerbaijani offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh
Large amounts of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, have been involved, according to the Armenian top brass
Read more
Press review: Azeri-Armenian conflict rages on and Lukashenko hits back hard at EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 5th
Read more
Russia’s airbase in Kyrgyzstan put on high alert amid escalation in republic
The airbase units are now preparing for a final combat readiness check for the 2020 training year that will be conducted by a commission of the Central Military District in accordance with the plan, the press office of the Central Military District specified
Read more
Russia has no need to explain itself to anyone over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin stressed that Russia does not owe anything to anybody
Read more
No traces of weapon-grade toxic substances in Navalny’s tests detected by Charite — Lavrov
Read more
Water near Kamchatka beach poisoned by commercial tanker leak - source
The source added that "this area of the Pacific Ocean has active routes of sea cargo ships"
Read more
OPCW experts confirm toxic substances in Navalny’s blood
Read more
Russian military refute reports about police mission blocked in Syria
A number of media outlets reported earlier that Turkish troops had blocked Russian servicemen in Syria;s Idlib
Read more