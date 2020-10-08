Another 1,341 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow in 24 hours

Coronavirus spread may get stronger in Russia in fall compared to spring, expert says

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,341 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has climbed to 257,703," she said.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.