Coronavirus spread may get stronger in Russia in fall compared to spring, expert says

"Today’s numbers show that there is a certain chance that the epidemic might subside. However, one day does not solve anything. Therefore, we are now in a position when we should just watch the epidemic. It is impossible yet to say precisely when it will reach the peak. Judging by how the epidemic has evolved over the past week or in the past ten days, it could have been expected that it will outstrip the spring [wave]."

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The recent days’ coronavirus spread in Russia makes us believe that the number of new cases will outstrip the spring indicators, Professor of the Gamaleya Research Institute Anatoly Alshtein said on the Moscow 24 television channel on Wednesday.

According to data released by the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center on Wednesday, a daily rise in coronavirus cases in Russia was 11,115 in the past 24 hours, having decreased for the first time since September 13.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.04 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.