Kamchatka authorities considering 3 pollution causes off coast of the peninsula

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 5. / TASS /. The Kamchatka Region administration are considering three reasons for water pollution off the coast of the peninsula, said the governor of the region Vladimir Solodov on Monday at a briefing.

"We're looking into a version of man-made pollution associated with human activities. With the spills of some toxic substances. What exactly - now we have to find out if this version is confirmed. A version is being worked out that this [pollution] may be related to a natural influences, natural phenomenon. As for example, in case with algea, which is tossed by the waves onto the shore during a storm. A version of seismic activity associated with volcanic manifestations is also being worked out," Solodov said.

It was reported earlier that an excess of phenol and oil products was found in the coastal zone near Khalaktyrsky beach, where, according to local residents, a massive stranding of sea animals was seen on the shore. Later, phenol and oil products were identified in three more areas of the Avachinsky Bay in the Kamchatka region. The Russian Investigative Committee began a procedural check of information about the mass death of sea animals on Kamchatka beaches.