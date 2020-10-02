Over 222,000 COVID-19 patients in Russia remain under observation

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Over 222,500 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"In the Russian Federation 222,592 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 46.8 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 402,000 tests were made.