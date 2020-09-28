Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions

SOCHI, September 28./TASS/. The battle against coronavirus in Russia is still ongoing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, urging the people to observe safety measures and stay on alert.

"The fight against the epidemic is far from being over, it continues," the president said in the opening remarks at a session of the Presidium of the State Council, warning the people against relaxing or losing vigilance.

He also asked the citizens to exercise caution. "Risks persist, dear friends. I want to ask you to keep this in mind and show maximum responsibility for yourselves and those who are near you," the president stressed.

Putin also asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists. "This is necessary to ensure safety and protection of your health," he stressed. The Russian leader noted however that now specialists know much more about the virus than several months ago. "We know how to act, how to arrange preventive work," Putin said.

"However, the result of our common efforts in fighting the spread of the infection now depends on each of us, so that we could avoid the quite sensitive for the economy and painful for the people large-scale practice of restrictions that we saw in spring," the president stressed.

To date, 1,159,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 945,920 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,385 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.