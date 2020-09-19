Population of Russia down by 316,000 people in January-July 2020 — statistics

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The population of Russia declined by about 316,300 people in January-July 2020, which is 106,600 people more than during the same period last year, according to data published by Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Friday.

According to the agency, the population of Russia declined by 209,700 people in the first seven months of 2019.

A total of 811,700 people were born and about 1,128,000 people died in January-July 2020.

Overall, the nationwide number of deaths was 1.4 times higher than the number of births in January-July 2020. Last year, it was 1.2 times higher in the same period.