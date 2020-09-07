Navalny removed from medically induced coma

BERLIN, September 7. /TASS/. The condition of Alexei Navalny has improved, he has been taken out of a medically induced coma and is responding to verbal stimuli, Berlin’s Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday.

"The condition of Alexei Navalny, who has been receiving treatment at Charite - Universitaetsmedizin Berlin since August 22, 2020, has improved," it said.

"The patient has been removed from his medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation. He is responding to verbal stimuli," the press release reads.

However, "it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," it stressed.

The German government said on Wednesday, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

When commenting on that statement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready to fully cooperate with Germany in order to establish all circumstances surrounding the Navalny case. Before the blogger was flown to Germany, medical tests had detected no traces of any toxic substances in his body, Peskov added. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that the German Foreign Ministry had failed to provide any evidence of poisoning to the Russian ambassador.

On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital.