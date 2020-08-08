Over 242,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. More than 242,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to being suspected of having COVID-19, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday.

"[A total of] 242,672 people in Russia remain under medical supervision," the press service said.

According to the watchdog, Russian specialists have so far conducted 30.3 million coronavirus tests, with 303,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.