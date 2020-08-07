Russian Investigative Committee reviews circumstances of detention of Russians in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has organized a preliminary review of the circumstances of the detention of 33 Russian citizens in Belarus, Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Friday.

"The Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee started the procedural review of the circumstances which resulted in the detention of Russian citizens on July 29 on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," she said. After a thorough analysis of all the necessary information the Investigative Committee will be ready to provide an appropriate legal evaluation.

The Belarusian side reported about the detention of 33 Russian citizens on the night of July 29. They are accused of plotting a terrorist act. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressing the nation and parliament on August 4 said that they were sent to the country intentionally.