Putin boards motorboat to inspect parade line of warships on Kronstadt raid

KRONSHTADT, July 26. /TASS/. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the events marking Russia’s Navy Day on Sunday.

The president boarded a motorboat to inspect the parade line of warships on a Kronstadt raid, Rossiya-24 TV channel reported.

The parade in Kronshtadt will feature 15 ships and submarines, including the Project 949A nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Oryol and the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, large amphibious ships Minsk, Pyotr Morgunov, Korolyov, corvette Stoiky, oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky and patrol ship Vasily Bykov.

Later the president will watch the Main Naval Parade in the Neva River.

The Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt and will involve 46 warships, boats and submarines, naval aviation aircraft and helicopters and over 4,000 personnel. In total, the naval parades on Sunday will feature more than 250 ships and vessels of various class, some 80 aircraft, more than 100 pieces of military equipment and some 15,000 servicemen.