First case of suspected coronavirus registered in North Korea, says agency

TASS, July 26. The North Korean authorities have announced the first case of suspected coronavirus infection in the country, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

A patient that returned to North Korea from South Korea on July 19 is suspected to have coronavirus, according to the agency. He has symptoms similar to those that coronavirus patients have.

According to the official data, no confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in North Korea yet. Urgent measures to protect against the infection spread have been taken in the country since the end of January, including closing of borders, termination of schools’ work and introduction of a nationwide lockdown.