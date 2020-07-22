Hainan introduces total control system of wastewater at medical facilities — media

HAIKOU, July 22. /TASS/. The Haikou authorities have introduced a system of "total monitoring" of wastewater in all local medical institutions, reported the Haikou Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, a set of relevant measures was recently approved at a meeting of representatives of the leadership of the health committees of all Haikou districts. "Such a mechanism for monitoring the quality of water resources on Hainan began to operate on the island for the first time," a spokesman for the city's office for environmental protection told the media.

In order to implement the new standards, the government has organized special training for persons who will be responsible for the monitoring. Their task is to ensure the safety of wastewater treatment, which, as noted, pose certain epidemiological risks. In total, the innovation affected one thousand medical institutions.

Earlier, the authorities said that the Chinese wastewater treatment plants are capable of processing over 6,200 tonnes of water used in hospitals daily. This is by 27% more than in January, when the spread of the novel coronavirus began in China. Although there are no outbreaks of any infection on Hainan, the province plans to continually improve the effectiveness of measures to ensure high standards of healthcare.

According to plan for the water supply network, by 2035, the Hainan administration will completely solve the problem of water resources shortage and complete the formation of a system for their effective redistribution and purification. The authorities plan to completely modernize the island's unified water supply network, where the area of ​​artificial irrigation will exceed 5,300 square kilometers.