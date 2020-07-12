Over 7,500 servicemen recover from COVID-19 - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. More than 7,500 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, eighty-nine servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 7,561," the ministry said.

As of July 12, a total of 1,221 servicemen, 266 students of Russian military institutes and universities and 139 civilian specialists employed with the Russian armed forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Most of them, according to the ministry, have no symptoms.

As many as 682 patients are undergoing treatment in the Russian defense ministry’s medical centers.

To date, 727,162 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 501,061 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,335 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.