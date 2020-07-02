Sentence to US national Whelan enters into force, no obstacles for swap — lawyer

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The defense team chose not to appeal the sentence of US national Paul Whelan convicted of espionage in Russia and it came into effect, his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS on Thursday.

"We did not appeal it and the appeal deadlines have passed. The sentence entered into force. We decided to act so in order not to waste time. Those two or three months that the complaint’s consideration would take could be now spent on talks and arranging Whelan’s exchange for Russians convicted in the United States," the lawyer said, noting that "there are no legal obstacles for this after the sentence came into effect."