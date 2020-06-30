Final voter turnout at online voting on constitutional amendments in Russia exceeds 93%

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The final turnout at the online voting on amendments to the Russian constitution is 93.02%, with more than 1.1 ballots issued, according to Tuesday’s data on information screens at the center monitoring the voting process.

The online vote began on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and finished at 20:00 Moscow time on June 30. Voters from the Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region could take part. As many as 1,107,648 ballots were issued in the system of remote electronic voting.

Around one million voters in Moscow and some 140,000 in Nizhny Novgorod regions have registered for taking part in the online voting.

Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1 but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period has been extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home or the Mobile Voter application. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region could vote online.