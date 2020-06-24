Chinese woman detained after five newborn babies found in Moscow apartment

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Police have detained a Chinese woman, who was in an apartment in northeastern Moscow, where five abandoned newborn babies had been found, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"A citizen of China was in an apartment where the children were found. Now she has been taken to a police department where she will be questioned," the source said.

On Tuesday, five infants aged between six days and six months were found in an apartment in Moscow’s Ostankino district, a spokesperson for the Main Investigation Department in Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, said. Two women were with them. A human trafficking case was opened. Moscow Prosecutor Denis Popov will personally control the investigation.

The infants were born via surrogacy for Chinese nationals, a source told TASS. Police found documents in Russian and Chinese on in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and contracts on surrogate motherhood. Police confirmed that five babies were born by surrogate mothers.

Russian children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova told reporters that five infants were in satisfactory condition. "The babies have been sent to several medical facilities where they will be examined. Preliminarily, their health condition is considered as satisfactory."

She called for finding legal representatives of these children as soon as possible and for establishing the reasons why they had been left in the apartment. "It is most important that the babies are safe and nothing poses a threat to their health," she said.