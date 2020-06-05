Putin says essential to enshrine animal rights protection in Russian constitution

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that articles of responsible treatment of animals should be enshrined in the Russian constitution as manifestation of civility.

This issue was raised Friday by Paralympic athlete and member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Sergei Burlakov at a video conference meeting held by Putin with ecologists and animal rights activists. Burlakov lauded this idea to amend constitution by adding animal right protections as a necessary and timely decision. Putin agreed with him.

"As you just underlined, it is a highly needed and necessary thing to enshrine these norms which will let us feel civilized in the basic law," the president said.