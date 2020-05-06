Lockdown in Moscow to not be eased after May 12

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s lockdown is not planned to be eased after May 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday during the meeting on social and economic support measures with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is important to understand that the self-isolation is not eased. On the contrary, we should strictly adhere to it to give more businesses opportunities to work. The work of enterprises should be clearly regulated by the instructions currently given by sanitary doctors. Then we will be able to maintain a stable epidemiological situation and gradually open up industry sectors one after the other," Sobyanin noted.

The growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow suggests better detection, Sergei Sobyanin stated.

"The dynamics in detectability does not directly signal the growth in the disease rate. It indicates, in the first place, the large number of tests and the detection of infected people," the Moscow mayor elaborated.