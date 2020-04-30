During pandemic, NGO's will be able to receive support like business,says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 30. / TASS /. During the pandemic, socially oriented non-profit organizations (NGOs) will be able to rely on assistance similar to that received by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online meeting with volunteers on Thursday.
"We will definitely consider [this issue], and I already asked the government to work it out. There are certain proposals to support socially oriented NGOs in the same way that we support small and medium-sized businesses," he said. President Putin added that "we need to think about the support of workers in social institutions where they work directly to overcome problems" associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the head of state instructed the government to implement additional support measures for socially oriented NGOs participating in activities to support citizens in connection with the spread of coronavirus.
According to the results of an online meeting with representatives of the business community and non-profit organizations, Chairman of United Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev sent proposals to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, in which, in particular, it is proposed to provide socially oriented NGOs with the most victims of the pandemic support for the payment of salaries and provide concessional loans at 0% for these purposes, allow NGOs to defer payment of all types of taxes (excluding VAT), limit the size of acquiring at 1% commissions for online donations to charities.