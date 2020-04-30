During pandemic, NGO's will be able to receive support like business,says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 30. / TASS /. During the pandemic, socially oriented non-profit organizations (NGOs) will be able to rely on assistance similar to that received by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online meeting with volunteers on Thursday.

"We will definitely consider [this issue], and I already asked the government to work it out. There are certain proposals to support socially oriented NGOs in the same way that we support small and medium-sized businesses," he said. President Putin added that "we need to think about the support of workers in social institutions where they work directly to overcome problems" associated with the coronavirus pandemic.