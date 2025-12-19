Individuals get removed from foreign agents lists upon renouncing external funding — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Individuals who give up external sources of funding for political activity are taken off the list of foreign agents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"If people cease either engaging in political activity or renounce external sources of funding for their political activity, they are removed from these lists," the Russian leader noted.

"And there are many such examples," Putin pointed out.