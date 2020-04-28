Coronavirus spread dynamics in Russia slow down considerably, says Moscow’s mayor

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus morbidity dynamic in Moscow and in Russia has slowed down considerably over the past week, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, we see that dynamics are much lower both in Moscow and in the country as compared with the previous week. It has practically halved. But it is has not subsided completely," he said at a government meeting on the coronavirus situation in Russia.

To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.