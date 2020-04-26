Special flight from Bangkok with Russian tourists aboard lands in Siberia

TASS, April 27. A special flight SVR3642 organized by Ural Airlines has arrived in Irkutsk from Bangkok where some passengers will disembark, Flightradar service’s data shows.

According to the report posted through the Russian communication ministry’s official Telegram channel created to bring Russian citizens back home, the passenger list originally had names of 141 Russians from 11 regions across the country. However, it was later announced that all Russian citizens will be cleared to board the flight. At the same time, only residents of the Volga Federal District will carry on to Samara, while all others will disembark in Irkutsk.

Special Russian flights to evacuate Russian tourists now operate on the ‘one country of departure - one city of arrival’ basis.