Testing system for coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies to be registered next week

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A testing system for detecting coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies will be registered next week, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Friday.

"A new page in what concerns this therapy [detecting antibodies to the coronavirus — TASS] will be opened next week. A testing system for virus-neutralizing antibodies will be registered. As practice shows, only a third of patients have quite enough of such antibodies," he said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Gorelov, donors will be enrolled after this testing system is registered.

Director of the Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg said on April 20 that a testing system for coronavirus antibodies would be soon submitted for registration to the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor). After that, according to him, the center will need about ten days to make sure that there is a certain correlation between the presence of virus-neutralizing antibodies and the inability of the virus to multiply after interacting with them.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.