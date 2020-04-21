Coronavirus in Russia: cases top 50,000 but peak approaches

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has exceeded 50,000 on Tuesday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center data shows. Over the past 24 hours, 5,642 more infections were identified. The increase stands at 12% which is higher than that on Monday (slightly less than 10%) but lower than the average increase in the past weeks. The overall number of cases reached 52,763. Per every 100,000 people, Russia has almost 36 infections, ranking it 24th among 30 states with the biggest number of cases after Romania.

Russia has conducted 2.14 million tests, putting it in the second place after the US (more than 4 million tests conducted, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Almost 2.5% of the coronavirus tests came back positive, the share has been steadily increasing lately. Authorities and specialists are more increasingly saying that the outbreak peak is approaching which will mean that the infection rate will start to plateau, meaning that the daily confirmed cases will no longer rise and will start to stabilize. Head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova believes that the peak can be reached either late this week or early next week. The epidemiological research center of Russia’s consumer watchdog mentions early May but concede that the infection rate can possibly plateau in April. More cases, fewer symptoms The crisis center underlined that 45.5% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours do not show any symptoms (Monday’s figures showed 43.5% of such patients). Skvortsova noted that despite the increase in total number of infections the number of critical cases is not going up. She also stressed that such a dynamic shows that coronavirus is detected better, while the dropping share of critical cases she lauded as "a good prognosis sign."

