Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan exceeds 1,000

BAKU, April 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has exceeded 1,000, with the death toll of eleven, a coronavirus response taskforce under the country’s government said on Saturday.

According to the taskforce, 67 new cases were confirmed in the country during the day, with the overall number of such cases reaching 1,058. As many as 200 patients have recovered. A total of 847 people are staying in hospitals, with 27 of them being in critical condition. As many as 2,840 people are under quarantine.