Moscow laboratories will conduct 13,000 tests for coronavirus every day

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The laboratories in Moscow will carry out up to 13,000 tests for the novel coronavirus per day, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Thursday.

"Last week, only federal laboratories were authorized to conduct tests. We have fully joined this effort, launching nine laboratories. Today we are conducting nearly 4,000 tests for the coronavirus in Moscow laboratories. In the coming week we will boost the capacity to 13,000 [tests] per day," Rakova told a TV program hosted by Vladimir Solovyov on Rossiya-1 channel.

According to Rakova, the authorities were preparing for all scenarios of how the events would unfold. "Increasing the number of people who are to be tested for the coronavirus is a necessary condition and a crucial step for stopping the spread of the virus," she stressed.