Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will send to Italy nearly 100 virologists and epidemiologists, and eight medical teams with equipment to provide assistance in combating the coronavirus, the ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"A group of some 100 people is ready for the flight, which consists of leading specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry in the field of virology and epidemiology, who have major international experience in fighting against the epidemic along with modern equipment for diagnosing and carrying out disinfection efforts," the ministry said.

Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy. The planes are ready to take off from Chkalovsky military airfield near Moscow.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it was setting up an air group to deliver to Italy eight teams of military virologists and doctors, as well as medical equipment and disinfection systems for transport and territory starting from March 22.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance during his phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. In particular, Russia plans to deliver protection kits, mobile systems based on Kamaz trucks for aerosol disinfection of transport and territory, as well as medical and other equipment and brigades of Russian specialists for providing assistance in the worst-hit Italian regions.