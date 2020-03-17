Rolling Ark on the Arctic shore welcomes guests

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Alexei Glebov is a mountaineer, power engineer, diver and a romantic who built a wheeled guest house on the Arctic Ocean’s shore. He was born and grew in Apatity - a city by the Khibiny - the highest and biggest mountains on the Kola Peninsula. Once, he came to Teriberka and could not resist staying in the settlement.

Teriberka - a place of power

Do you know how it happens - you may feel easy and comfortable in one place, where you feel light, you have wings, you can do anything, but in another place you are overwhelmed with worries and seem to have no strength at all. Alexei Glebov knows how to explain it.

"I’ve fallen in love with Teriberka, with this nature, the rocks along the Arctic Ocean… As soon as the road was opened to here, I came to the settlement and realized this is a place, which matches my soul. Here I tried freediving. Though could stand for ten minutes only," he laughed. "The water in June is plus 4 degrees, the flippers were not the best, I did not have any gloves, could barely feel my feet and fingers, I couldn’t move, and clearly the first attempt could not open to me all the magnificence." Later on, he realized this was how the fate had brought him not only to the rocks and ocean, but to the woman of his life.

Alexei has become an experienced diver, he’s got proper outfit and can teach others. "The locals say there is a place of power here, and I can feel it. On the way to Teriberka, on the hills you may see piled stones, which are named seidas. How could they appear there, in the middle of this transparent tundra? It’s a true mystery!"

An ordinary guy longing for adventures

"I am a trained high-voltage power engineer, graduated in Apatity from the Kola branch of the Petrozavodsk State University. During my third year there I began practicing industrial alpinism, and even made good money," he said. "By 30, I gained certain capital, which was very helpful later on."

Since childhood he went in for mountaineering. At a gym in Apatity, the boy competed in climbing a 11.5-meter stand.

In addition to climbing and freediving, he loves kiting - depending on the season, he rushes across the sea or across the tundra’s snow blanket.

"I keep saying: Moving is all! If you can’t move, then at least lie in the direction of your goal. But never give in!" he said with a smile.

This is the approach Alexei had when building the peculiar facility, which now in Teriberka is an attraction, that may be compared with Zvyagintsev’s Leviathan (a drama movie, 2014).

From solidity to mobility

Teriberka is a small settlement, where about 1,000 live. A few houses crowd among hills by the shore. Not much land, just small spots. Alexei rented one of those spots for five years. The only condition was not to make any solid buildings there.

"My dream was to make a dome-house, but that required a basement, which I could not do, thus, I had to drop solidity for mobility," he said.

"Like what an Arab Sheikh has!"

To the question about how this idea occurred to him, he laughed: "Like what an Arab Sheikh has!"

"I am a fan of incredible, innovative, high-tech things, I admire unexpected forms. I’ve been searching the net, and once came across something which struck me. A huge five-story house on giant wheels with eight bedrooms and four garages, and it could move! It was a Bedouin Caravan, a ship-house, made for an Arab Sheikh to travel across the desert. This is how I’ve got the idea!"

He used a base from Germany’s Schmitz semi-trailer. Jointly with a friend, an engineer, they made calculations and began the construction.

"This is where my capital came in handy: from the climbing, plus from the flat sold in Apatity, and some money from friends," he said. "I had to hire workers, rent transport to bring in materials - as you can see, we’ve managed it."

The construction began in 2017, and on January 1, 2019 the wheeled house welcomed first guests. The facility is 7 meters high and 7 meters wide. The length is 14 meters. The weight is about 20 tonnes, thus any truck tractor could pull the house wherever you want, he added.