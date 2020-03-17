New coronavirus case confirmed in Nizhny Novgorod region

"On March 17, 2020, news came that the second coronavirus case had been confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to Deputy Governor David Melik-Guseinov, a woman who had returned from Germany has tested positive for the coronavirus," the press service said.

TASS, March 17. Another novel coronavirus case has been registered in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region. A woman who had returned from Germany has tested positive for the virus, the press service of the regional government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Melik-Guseinov noted that the woman had been taken to the city’s infectious hospital No.2 and was receiving all the necessary treatment. Her condition is satisfactory, the people she had contacts with have been traced. All necessary preventive measures are being taken.

Earlier reports said that a Nizhny Novgorod resident who had returned from Milan and who had contracted the coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital. According to the regional Ministry of Health, she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 130 countries. According to the latest data, over 180,000 people have contracted the virus, almost 7,000 of them have died.