Patient with coronavirus recovers in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Chinese national hospitalized in Russia's Far Eastern Zabaikalsky region with the new coronavirus on January 26 has recovered and left the hospital, local emergencies center told reporters on Wednesday.
"The patient recovered and left the infectious disease hospital," the center said.
The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-2019 (earlier referenced as 2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.