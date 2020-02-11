Moscow Zoo’s raccoons enter winter sleep with two-month delay

"Because of the abnormally warm weather and the lack of snow, the animals entered winter sleep two months later than usual. Raccoons were able to do that only in early February when frosty weather hit the Russian capital. They will spend about a month sleeping in their warn dens and when the weather is warm enough they will wake up from their wintertime snooze to be moved to a new enclosure," the Zoo said.

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Raccoons at Moscow’s Zoo have finally entered a wintertime slumber, known as carnivore lethargy or torpor, two months later than they should have, the Moscow Zoo said on Tuesday.

Raccoons don’t actually hibernate. They enter a long sleep, the so-called torpor, or a state of decreased physiological activity, when it gets cold and snowy. Typically, it happens in early December. In summertime, these animals eat large quantities of food to accumulate fat that will serve as an energy source to sustain them during their sleep. Apart from that, their coats get thicker to withstand cold. The long winter sleep helps them to lower the amount of energy needed to survive. While this is not true hibernation, raccoon can sleep in their dens for weeks in the winter months but easily wake up when it gets warm to spend some time foraging for food.

"These year, raccoons were misled by the warm winter and they seemed to decide not to sleep at all. They were active throughout December and January, climbing up and down the larch tree growing in their enclosure and curiously gazing at visitors. Veterinarians and zoologists were keeping a close eye on them throughout these months," the Zoo said.

A new spacious enclosure, with lots of wooden shelves, logs, climbing frames and dens, was arranged for the raccoons near bush dogs’ enclosure.