Hainan bans single-use non-biodegradable plastics

HAIKOU, February 10. /TASS/. Hainan authorities decided to ban single-use non-biodegradable plastics in the province, according to Xinhua.

The decision will come into force on December 1, 2020. It envisages the ban on producing, transporting, selling, storing and using single-use non-biodegradable plastic bags as well as cutlary. The order includes 30 points aimed at its implementation as well as penalty for its violation. Thus, the authorities intend to offer benefits to companies who use the single-use materials made of legally approved alternative sources.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.